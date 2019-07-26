DWI suspect in chase involved in fiery rollover crash in north Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a fleeing suspect was involved in a fiery crash in north Harris County when his vehicle was struck by an innocent driver.

The sheriff's office said deputies attempted to stop a man who is suspected of driving while intoxicated, but that's when he took off.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there was a brief pursuit before the driver drove through a red light at Trickey Road at Gears.




Another driver struck the suspect's vehicle, flipping it over before it erupted in flames.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

He and the innocent bystander were treated for minor injuries.

Deputies say the man is facing felony evading and possibly DWI charges.
