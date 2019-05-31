DWI suspect arrested 17 times in trouble again

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Laison Breaux was just 23 years old when he was killed in a drunk driving crash in 2002.Family members say he and his friend, Ron Baker, were leaving a club off the North Freeway and that Baker was drunk and behind the wheel when they crashed."I still have a brother that I lost and I still have a niece, so it hurts the more I think about it. My brother and I were so close," says older sister Maleya Bernard.Baker was charged with intoxication manslaughter in that case and served two years in prison. He was most recently arrested and charged with a DWI on Memorial Day, when a deputy saw him swerving on the Gulf Freeway.Court documents show he has 17 prior arrests in Harris County. It's too many for Breaux's family."The law is just crazy, but they'll lock you up faster for something else and he killed somebody, you know, under the influence, took somebody's life," Bernard says.She says she ran into Baker over the years. Crying, she says, "You (Baker) told us you're sorry. You're not sorry, because you're still doing the same thing."Breaux's family wants something done before they say some else gets hurt."Justice, man, it needs to happen because you can't just go out here and kill nobody and thinking nothing's going to happen," says Bernard.