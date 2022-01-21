arrest

Man arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed passenger on North Loop

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver may have been drunk in crash that killed passenger, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a deadly DWI crash that happened earlier this week on the I-610 North Loop.

Bryan Keith Rone is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the crash that happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the freeway near McCarty.

Houston police said Rone was driving westbound in a gray Mercedes Benz GL when he lost control and hit the median.

The vehicle flipped multiple times, ejecting his passenger, a 36-year-old man.

The passenger, identified as Delmus Menard, died at the scene.

Rone was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and showed signs of intoxication, police said.

He was charged and taken to jail.



Rone's bond was set at $40,000.

He was expected back in court on Friday.

The video above is from the original story reporting the crash on Jan. 19, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crasharrestrollover crashhouston police departmentdrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingpassengerdwicrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Feud led to fight and deadly shootout outside Whataburger, family says
Woman arrested for DWI after driving the wrong way for 11 miles
27-year-old accused of killing 19-year-old in Whataburger parking lot
Robbery suspect accused of sparking chase arrested
TOP STORIES
Driver plows into hydrant, leading to NW Houston main break
2 shot, 1 hit in head during home invasion on Houston's East End
High school student attacked in his family's driveway in Richmond
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Bundle up! Clear and cold night ahead
Amber Alert: 14-year-old from Austin area missing since Jan. 15
New ERCOT dashboards let Texans check energy supply in real-time
Show More
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Man killed in suspected road rage shooting on North Belt
Baby, 3 others freeze to death in alleged border smuggling near border
'General Hospital' says goodbye to Luke Spencer
Winter blast felt across Texas
More TOP STORIES News