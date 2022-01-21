Man arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed passenger on North Loop

ARRESTED: Booking photo of Bryan Keith Rone, 37, now charged with intoxication manslaughter in this fatal crash on Tues morning (Jan. 19).



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a deadly DWI crash that happened earlier this week on the I-610 North Loop.Bryan Keith Rone is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the crash that happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the freeway near McCarty.Houston police said Rone was driving westbound in a gray Mercedes Benz GL when he lost control and hit the median.The vehicle flipped multiple times, ejecting his passenger, a 36-year-old man.The passenger, identified as Delmus Menard, died at the scene.Rone was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and showed signs of intoxication, police said.He was charged and taken to jail.Rone's bond was set at $40,000.He was expected back in court on Friday.