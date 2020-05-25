7-year-old in car with 18-year-old suspected drunk driver critically injured in crash in SW Harris Co.

A 7-year-old child is fighting for his life after a crash involving an 18-year-old suspected drunk driver in southwest Harris County.The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 6 near Pavilion Point.Officials say the 18-year-old was driving a Nissan Maxima southbound on Highway 6 when he failed to yield the right of way while turning left and slammed into a Honda Accord.The 7-year-old boy and his mother were passengers in the Nissan. According to investigators, the child was not restrained. He suffered head injuries and had to be flown via LifeFlight to the hospital.His mother has a broken leg.The 18-year-old, who was not hurt, admitted to drinking, police told ABC13."A 7-year-old is fighting for their life right now. The driver apparently fled from the scene and was brought back by witnesses. The suspect, or defendant now, is 18 years old. We believe he's highly intoxicated. We already believe we know where he was drinking, and that's our next step," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Teare says the district attorney's office has already accepted two charges for intoxication assault. The 18-year-old is also facing charges for failing to stop and render aid and could be charged with murder if the child does not survive.More charges could come, including for those who served the driver.