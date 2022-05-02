Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker can eclipse 2,000-win mark this week at Minute Maid Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11178812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Astros manager is just a few wins away from his first World Series title as a manager. But baseball is only one part of his remarkable life.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5886031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros fans, get to know Dusty Baker, who will be the club's skipper through 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dusty Baker's hall of fame-worthy resume may get a boost this week. All the Astros have to do is win two more for their skipper.The self-proclaimed "coolest" 72-year-old has a shot at crossing the 2,000-win milestone as an MLB manager. It's a distinction that only 11 managers have notched, and 10 of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame.The quest for the double-millennium mark starts Monday as the 11-11 Astros begin a seven-game homestand in which the Mariners and the Tigers come to town.Baker's chance at securing the milestone this week could get an extra boost with the likely return of Jose Altuve, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring injury.The second baseman is expected to be activated ahead of the start of the Mariners series Monday, Astros general manager James Click told the Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome.Baker, whose managerial career began in 1993 after a World Series-winning playing career, has had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals before breaking a three-year absence away from the game toWhen Baker secures the two victories, he would also be the only MLB manager with 2,000 wins not to take home a World Series title. He is the only MLB manager to win pennants in both American and National Leagues.