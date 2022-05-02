Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker can eclipse 2,000-win mark this week at Minute Maid Park

The self-proclaimed "coolest" 72-year-old has a shot at crossing the 2,000-win milestone as an MLB manager. It's a distinction that only 11 managers have notched, and 10 of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The quest for the double-millennium mark starts Monday as the 11-11 Astros begin a seven-game homestand in which the Mariners and the Tigers come to town.
Baker's chance at securing the milestone this week could get an extra boost with the likely return of Jose Altuve, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring injury.
The second baseman is expected to be activated ahead of the start of the Mariners series Monday, Astros general manager James Click told the Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome.
Baker, whose managerial career began in 1993 after a World Series-winning playing career, has had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals before breaking a three-year absence away from the game to manage the Astros in 2020.
When Baker secures the two victories, he would also be the only MLB manager with 2,000 wins not to take home a World Series title. He is the only MLB manager to win pennants in both American and National Leagues.
