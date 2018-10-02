Dunkin' Donuts fires workers who poured water on homeless man

EMBED </>More Videos

Video allegedly shows Dunkin' Donuts employee dumping water on homeless man

SYRACUSE, New York --
Dunkin' Donuts has fired workers who poured water on a homeless man in upstate New York and posted the video online.

The company that owns the Dunkin' location says it was "disturbed" by the employees' behavior, which it says "goes against our core values as an organization."

Jeremy Dufresne says he was at the Dunkin' in Syracuse Sunday night to charge his phone to call his mom when one of the workers dumped water on his head.

The worker laughed, and a video of the interaction was posted to Facebook shortly afterward.

According to the Post Standard, Dufrense says the worker likely had "personal problems of his own," and "he took it out on someone else, like me."

Prosecutors say they are considering filing harassment charges against the workers.

RELATED: Ballpark employee arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza

EMBED More News Videos

A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been arrested after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dunkin' donutshomelessu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman accused of killing boyfriend at Willowbrook Mall
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
12-year-old Boy Scout buried alive in sand at camp event
Army National Guardsman killed riding skateboard from work
Show More
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Yale friend says Brett Kavanaugh was 'heavy drinker'
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
Fed up residents fill potholes after watching YouTube
Woman's death after falling from mom's moving car puzzled cops
More News