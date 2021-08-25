murder

Man charged with murder in connection with woman's body found in SW Houston dumpster

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD investigating woman's wrapped body found in dumpster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man already in jail on an unrelated offense has been charged with murder in the case of a woman's body that was found in a southwest Houston apartment complex dumpster earlier this year.

Walter Michael Oliver, 28, is accused of stabbing Leondra Addis to death in late May.

The video above is from June 2021 when Addis' body was found.

RELATED: HPD investigating death of woman whose wrapped body found in dumpster in SW Houston

Addis' body was found wrapped in a tarp or hard plastic covering inside a dumpster in the 6500 block of Hillcroft Street a day after it's believed she was killed.

Investigators said at the time they believe she died inside her apartment.

Authorities did not say how they connected Oliver to the death, but said they believe other people may have been victimized by him and are hoping they'll reach out to police.

Oliver was already in jail on an unrelated aggravated assault charge when he was booked for murder, police said.

If you know about this case or may have been a previous victim of Oliver's, call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderhomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedinvestigationbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Gang member gets 45 years for slaying near Spring school, police say
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News