Man charged with murder in connection with woman's body found in SW Houston dumpster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man already in jail on an unrelated offense has been charged with murder in the case of a woman's body that was found in a southwest Houston apartment complex dumpster earlier this year.Walter Michael Oliver, 28, is accused of stabbing Leondra Addis to death in late May.Addis' body was found wrapped in a tarp or hard plastic covering inside a dumpster in the 6500 block of Hillcroft Street a day after it's believed she was killed.Investigators said at the time they believe she died inside her apartment.Authorities did not say how they connected Oliver to the death, but said they believe other people may have been victimized by him and are hoping they'll reach out to police.Oliver was already in jail on an unrelated aggravated assault charge when he was booked for murder, police said.If you know about this case or may have been a previous victim of Oliver's, call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).