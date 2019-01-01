When your DUI & fleeing from a Hit&Run. Then you lean over to the gate keypad, you fall over & your foot gets stuck in the steering wheel. Because your unable to help yourself, Cathedral City PD arrive, assist & take you to jail for DUI & Hit&Run pic.twitter.com/fD99dY3NIe — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) January 1, 2019

The California Highway Patrol shared a funny picture with a serious message on New Year's Eve: Don't drink and drive!The CHP posted a picture on Instagram, where they said a DUI suspect was involved in a hit-and-run wreck and took off.When he tried to lean over to a gate keypad, the man fell out of the driver's side window, and his foot got stuck in the steering wheel.Cathedral City police arrived and helped him out, then took him to jail.