DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel while trying to flee

The California Highway Patrol shared a funny picture with a serious message on New Year's Eve: don't drink and drive!

CATHEDRAL CITY, California --
The California Highway Patrol shared a funny picture with a serious message on New Year's Eve: Don't drink and drive!

The CHP posted a picture on Instagram, where they said a DUI suspect was involved in a hit-and-run wreck and took off.

When he tried to lean over to a gate keypad, the man fell out of the driver's side window, and his foot got stuck in the steering wheel.


Cathedral City police arrived and helped him out, then took him to jail.
