CATHEDRAL CITY, California --The California Highway Patrol shared a funny picture with a serious message on New Year's Eve: Don't drink and drive!
The CHP posted a picture on Instagram, where they said a DUI suspect was involved in a hit-and-run wreck and took off.
When he tried to lean over to a gate keypad, the man fell out of the driver's side window, and his foot got stuck in the steering wheel.
When your DUI & fleeing from a Hit&Run. Then you lean over to the gate keypad, you fall over & your foot gets stuck in the steering wheel. Because your unable to help yourself, Cathedral City PD arrive, assist & take you to jail for DUI & Hit&Run pic.twitter.com/fD99dY3NIe— CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) January 1, 2019
Cathedral City police arrived and helped him out, then took him to jail.