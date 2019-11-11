Duck hunters discover body of woman in water near Ship Channel

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a missing woman was recovered in the water near Atkinson Island on Sunday morning in Chambers County.Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says two duck hunters discovered the body of 23-year-old Tamara Rivera of Baytown.Rivera was reported missing on Thursday night by her mother.The Chambers County Sheriff's Office says they sent a boat with a detective and crime scene investigator to examine the scene.An autopsy of the body has been ordered to determine the ultimate cause of death and a possible motive.Authorities ask if you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crimestoppers at 281-842-5521.