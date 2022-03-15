Pop superstar Dua Lipa introduces her 80+ M Instagram followers to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Celebrity spotting in Houston is hardly new - given our top-tier status as an arts, dining, and entertainment hub. But celeb sightings at places we love? That's worth reporting.And so it goes with British pop sensation Dua Lipa, who may have gained a whole new horde of local fans with her exquisite taste in dining and entertainment options.In town for a highly anticipated show in support of her Future Nostalgia album at Toyota Center, Lipa shared all the H-Town love on Instagram - and to her more than 80 million followers - starting with a visit to one of the city's most beloved dive bars, Poison Girl.