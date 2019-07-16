'Belligerent' man attacked Lyft driver on way back to bar: Deputies

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of assaulting a Lyft driver Saturday night at a Tomball restaurant and bar.

Joseph Ortiz, 23, was arrested after deputy constables were called to the Bombshells restaurant in the 24000 block of Highway 249 in reference to a disturbance.

The Lyft driver told investigators he received a call from the restaurant's management requesting to pick up an intoxicated male.

"The complainant reported that after picking up the intoxicated male, he quickly became belligerent and demanded to be taken back to the Bombshells," said the department in a Facebook post.



Investigators say as the driver was taking Ortiz back to the restaurant, Ortiz began punching him several times, causing injury to his neck and face.

Ortiz was charged with assault causing bodily injury and is currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

RELATED: 'It's degrading': Woman driving for Uber says passenger sexually assaulted her
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Jessica Willey reports on an alleged attack of a woman driving for Uber by a passenger she described as "drunk and high."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballarrestassaultmugshotsman injureduberrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News