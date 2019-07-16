'Belligerent' man attacked Lyft driver on way back to bar: Deputies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5334179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jessica Willey reports on an alleged attack of a woman driving for Uber by a passenger she described as "drunk and high."

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of assaulting a Lyft driver Saturday night at a Tomball restaurant and bar.Joseph Ortiz, 23, was arrested after deputy constables were called to the Bombshells restaurant in the 24000 block of Highway 249 in reference to a disturbance.The Lyft driver told investigators he received a call from the restaurant's management requesting to pick up an intoxicated male."The complainant reported that after picking up the intoxicated male, he quickly became belligerent and demanded to be taken back to the Bombshells," said the department in a Facebook post.Investigators say as the driver was taking Ortiz back to the restaurant, Ortiz began punching him several times, causing injury to his neck and face.Ortiz was charged with assault causing bodily injury and is currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.