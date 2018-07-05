HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Harris Co. deputy constable accused of improperly dropping off intoxicated man at a gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

A Precinct 4 deputy constables is being accused of improperly dumping an intoxicated man on the side of the road in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Pct. 4 is responding to a law enforcement report that its deputies are trained to drop off homeless people away from areas they're paid to patrol.

Eyewitness News obtained a Harris County Sheriff's Office incident report that says a Precinct 4 deputy constable picked up an intoxicated man who had urinated on himself at a bank and then dropped him off at a gas station three miles away.

The gas station is located at the corner of FM 1960 and I-45 which is inside HCSO jurisdiction. A man who works as a security guard in the area says he's seen it happen more than once and has a picture of it.

EMBED More News Videos

Security guard says Harris Co. deputy constable improperly dropped off intoxicated man at a gas station



In the report, the HCSO deputy wrote that the deputy constable "stated he was trained to drop off individuals at the intersection that were homeless for metropolitan transportation."

However, the man in question never made it to the bus. In fact, a driver called HCSO, concerned he was going to get run over. The security guard, who asked to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News the man was in pretty bad shape.

"The guy had urine on him. He was intoxicated and he also had a gash in the back of his head. He (the deputy constable) didn't want to deal with the problem. There was a problem and he got rid of it. We don't need constables to be handing off their problems," the security guard told Eyewitness News.

In response to what's written in the report, Constable Mark Herman's Office says its deputy "did not say that to the sheriff's deputy" and "no, it is not a policy nor common practice or training."

A spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff's Office emailed, "We are unable to comment beyond what's written in the documents you received. C4 is an independently run law enforcement agency with its own elected constable and we are not in a position to comment on that agency's policies and procedures."

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harris county sheriffs officesecuritydrinkingalcoholHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
Deputy arrested on DWI after crashing into wet cement
Deputy survives crash that flipped SUV into drainage ditch
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
Man shot in neck while answering doorbell in N. Harris Co.
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
More harris county sheriffs office
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News