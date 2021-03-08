drunk driving death

Innocent driver killed in high-speed crash with suspected drunk driver in W. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was killed, and another driver is now facing criminal charges after a violent crash in west Harris County.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, investigators say the victim was pulling out of a gas station parking lot at Westpark and Highway 6.

That's when the victim's car was hit by the 24-year-old driver of a Lexus, who deputies say was traveling at a "very high rate of speed." Officials believe the driver was drunk.

The impact of the crash caused the victim's car to be pushed into a ditch.

"We also have some initial indications and evidence of where he was drinking," said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "We believe it was at an establishment and not at a residence or anything like that."

A deputy witnessed the crash and immediately arrested the suspect.
