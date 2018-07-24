Drugs and guns found inside home day care center

A North Carolina home day care is at the center of a massive drug bust.Police in Fayetteville say they found more than 300 pounds of marijuana, half a kilogram of cocaine and six firearms.Officers also seized more than $70,000 in cash.The couple who ran the day care center are now in custody.The house looked harmless because it was a licensed family child care center."Very friendly. They have wonderful kids playing outside like any normal and friendly people. We love this street. We love this neighborhood," a neighbor said.Police say Victoria Everett ran the daycare center. Now, she and her husband, Reshod Everett, face several drug related charges.Investigators say in addition to the day care, the suspects used a unit at an Addison Ridge apartment complex to hide and deal drugs."I never expected anything of this nature from these young men," neighbor Cynthia Austin said.Investigators say there's no indication the children had access to or were exposed to drugs at the home day care.