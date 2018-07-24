Drugs and guns found inside home day care center

EMBED </>More Videos

Drugs and guns found inside home daycare center

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (KTRK) --
A North Carolina home day care is at the center of a massive drug bust.

Police in Fayetteville say they found more than 300 pounds of marijuana, half a kilogram of cocaine and six firearms.

Officers also seized more than $70,000 in cash.

The couple who ran the day care center are now in custody.

The house looked harmless because it was a licensed family child care center.

"Very friendly. They have wonderful kids playing outside like any normal and friendly people. We love this street. We love this neighborhood," a neighbor said.

Police say Victoria Everett ran the daycare center. Now, she and her husband, Reshod Everett, face several drug related charges.

Investigators say in addition to the day care, the suspects used a unit at an Addison Ridge apartment complex to hide and deal drugs.

"I never expected anything of this nature from these young men," neighbor Cynthia Austin said.

Investigators say there's no indication the children had access to or were exposed to drugs at the home day care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustdrug arrestdaycareu.s. & worldgunsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Why ex-press secretary claims what she did wasn't wrong
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Dad killed after stopping to use restroom at Houston park
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Show More
Houston selected as one of 4 U.S. cities for speedy Verizon 5G service
Gunman startles Burger King worker before robbing restaurant
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed
Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!
Man buys school supplies for teacher paying out of pocket
More News