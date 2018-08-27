Update: the drowning victim’s body has been recovered by our team. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 26, 2018

A possible drowning victim was reported today at about 1pm. Occurred near the South end of Magnolia Gardens. Possible victim is a male, approx. 20 years of age. Our @HCSOTexas Marine Unit is on the scene, with an active search for the male. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sH0r0z2t1s — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 26, 2018

Deputies have confirmed that a drowning victim's body has been recovered at Magnolia Garden Park.Authorities say they received a call about a drowning at around 1 p.m. near the 12000 block of Beach Street when a caller reported that their male friend went missing in the water.According to deputies, the victim is a man who is approximately 20 years old.Deputies are still on the scene, and the drowning is still under investigation.