HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Deputies have confirmed that a drowning victim's body has been recovered at Magnolia Garden Park.
Update: the drowning victim’s body has been recovered by our team.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 26, 2018
Authorities say they received a call about a drowning at around 1 p.m. near the 12000 block of Beach Street when a caller reported that their male friend went missing in the water.
A possible drowning victim was reported today at about 1pm. Occurred near the South end of Magnolia Gardens. Possible victim is a male, approx. 20 years of age. Our @HCSOTexas Marine Unit is on the scene, with an active search for the male. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sH0r0z2t1s— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 26, 2018
According to deputies, the victim is a man who is approximately 20 years old.
Deputies are still on the scene, and the drowning is still under investigation.