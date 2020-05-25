Woman and 5-year-old boy drown in Houston home of ex-Dodger Carl Crawford

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford's Houston home, ABC13 confirmed on Sunday.Houston police were called to the home last weekend for a reported drowning at the home on Mansfield Street in northwest Houston that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford.Police said 5-year-old Kasen Hersi was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman, later identified as Bethany Lartigue, jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, police said.No further details were immediately available.Crawford, 38, is a Houston native and was a four-time All-Star outfielder who last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Dodgers. He was a high school star set to attend Nebraska for football. He instead chose baseball and played for Tampa Bay, Boston and the Dodgers.Known for his speed, Crawford was a Gold Glove outfielder who led the American League four times in stolen bases and four times in triples.