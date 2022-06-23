drought

Houston-area counties issue burn bans due to hot, dry conditions

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston, 4th-largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Burn bans have been issued all across Texas due to the state's hot and dry weather conditions.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Houston, there are a total of 17 southeast counties in Texas with burn bans in effect.

The video featured above is from a previous report.



Included in the list is Fort Bend County, who approved an outdoor burn ban on Tuesday after an emergency meeting, according to a release.

Fort Bend County officials say the ban limits the use of open flames, which includes the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels, and other open flame devices that can ignite combustible materials and result in personal injury, property damage, and loss of life.

"With the passing of the burn ban, I would ask that our Fort Bend County residents also exercise extreme caution with the use of fireworks as they celebrate over the 4th of July weekend," stated Judge KP George. "Because of the extremely dry conditions, we don't want to risk the safety of our residents and their property."

SEE RELATED: Houston, 4th-largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits as part of drought contingency plan

On June 14, a burn ban was also issued in Galveston County to prohibit outdoor burning.

We've provided a list of counties in the Houston area with burn bans currently in place.

  • Fort Bend
  • Galveston
  • Brazoria
  • Matagorda
  • Wharton
  • Jackson
  • Calhoun
  • Waller
  • Austin
  • Colorado
  • Grimes
  • Liberty
  • San Jacinto
  • Walker
  • Trinity
  • Polk

You can visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website for the latest burn ban map.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwildfiredroughtsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
Houston, 4th-largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits
7 ways climate change is already affecting Texans
Texas drought likely to worsen in May
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
TOP STORIES
'This is all this child knew': Girl rescued during prostitution sting
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in N. Houston apartment
YouTuber gets 5 years in prison for real estate scam
He's a Manning, a top-ranked recruit, and bound for Austin
LIVE: 1/6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Meet the Duke star, Mahomes look-alike who's likely heading to Houston
Texas school bans hoodies, dresses to 'improve student self-esteem'
Show More
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
Amazon's Alexa could soon mimic voice of your late grandmother
Texans beg environment agency to regulate industry amid cancer cluster
Nonprofit helps youth realize hoop dreams to address mental health
Police believe man was followed before he was shot and killed
More TOP STORIES News