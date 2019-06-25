Driver who plowed into motorcyclists charged in all 7 deaths

By JULIA JACOBO
The driver of a pickup truck that plowed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire has been charged with seven counts of homicide.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested near his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Monday morning, Jane Young, deputy attorney general for New Hampshire, said in a press release.

Zhukovskyy was taken into custody on a fugitive from justice charge, based on an arrest warrant issued Monday charging him with seven counts of negligent homicide, Young said.

The victims were hit by a Dodge 2500 truck while driving on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, a few miles from Mount Washington on Friday afternoon, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The group contained seven motorcyclists, The Associated Press reported. Three people who were injured in the accident were transported to area hospitals.

The ages of the victims ranged from 42 to 62, according to officials. All seven victims died of blunt trauma, said New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval.

Photos from the scene of the accident shows pieces of several smashed motorcycles scattered throughout the highway. Skid marks were visible for several hundred feet on the road, The Associated Press reported.

Zhukovskyy was arraigned in Springfield Monday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty on the fugitive of justice charge, and waived his extradition to New Hampshire, where he will face murder charges.

ABC News could not immediately reach Zhukovskyy or his attorney for comment.

ABC News' Leonardo Mayorga, Mark Osborne and Ben Stein contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderu.s. & worldmotorcycles
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News