Pickup truck driver wanted after 5-year-old boy struck in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver in a possibly gray or silver pickup is on the run after deputies said a 5-year-old boy was struck in Katy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating in the 5700 block of Amelia Plantation. This is not far from Greenhouse Road.

According to deputies, the child was stable when he was taken by LifeFlight to the hospital.

A license plate was not given nor was a description of the suspect.
