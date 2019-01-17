DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --Emergency crews have been working as quickly as possible to rescue a driver who drove into a Dickinson bayou.
A man told ABC13 Eyewitness News the person driving the vehicle called for help, but when the passerby tried to throw him something, the victim couldn't open the door.
The eyewitness then ran up to ABC13 reporter Christine Dobbyn, who was at the scene originally for an unrelated story, to call 911.
Neighbors told ABC13 this isn't the first time incidents like these have happened. Over the years, multiple cars have gone into the bayou.
Rescue crews have not yet recovered the vehicle.
In the midst of the rescue, Christine Dobbyn tweeted, "We don't usually get there BEFORE @houstonpolice or #EMS but we were at #Dickinson Bayou on another story when a man drove into the water @abc13houston #ABC13 Rescue boat in water now!"
