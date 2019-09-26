Driver tries to run after slamming truck into house: deputies

A driver crashed through a house Thursday morning in Fort Bend County.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the damage from the scene on 2800 Stableview Ct., where there is a gaping hole in the house and debris covering a wrecked Ford truck.



No one was home at the time.

Deputies say a man was driving on a road behind the home, hit a curb and went airborne, plowing into the house before hitting a tree.

The truck landed in the living room and exited through the front of the house, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Officials told ABC13 the man got out of the truck and tried to run from the scene. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Celso Isaias Pu Ajucum, suffered minor injuries.

He was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on reckless driving charges after being treated at a hospital.

Pu Ajucum was also charged with driving without a license.

Witness Edward Young said he called 911 immediately after the crash when he realized it wasn't his neighbor's car.

Young says he heard a big bang around 9:30 a.m., saw smoke and then drywall debris flying all over the truck. He claims he didn't see the driver at first.
"I know the young couple is my neighbor and then they have two kids. I just worried about if the kids were at the home or not, and then I tried to reach the husband," Young said. "I talked to him, and he said he was trying to reach his wife and that he was concerned about his family."

Young told ABC13 the homeowner was eventually able to reach his wife, who was at the gym at the time.

"If it wasn't for the tree trunk that stopped the vehicle, it might have crashed into another house before it stopped. It might cause another tragedy," Young said.

Young said constables arriving to the backyard saw the driver leaving and that's how they caught him.

Authorities are still investigating what caused Pu Ajucum to crash into the home.

