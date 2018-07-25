CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on a road rage incident involving drivers in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn --
Shocking video of a road rage incident was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

An argument between two drivers escalated with one of them pulling out a knife, then going on the attack.

That driver then jumped into his car, pinning the victim and dragging him until he fell to the ground.

The two men got into a minor traffic dispute Tuesday afternoon on McGuinness Boulevard by Norman Avenue in Greenpoint.

The drivers got out, words were exchanged, and it went downhill from here.

SEE ALSO: Man pulls out knife on victim during road rage incident in Houston


According to the victim, the suspect tried to attack him with a knife, then went into the victim's car and stole his car keys. As the suspect tried to escape, the victim is seen desperately trying to get his keys back as the incident unfolded.

Two residents saw the attack and tried to help the 24-year-old victim afterwards.

"I think he was shook up and shocked," one of the residents said. "Everything happened so fast."

The victim ended up flipping in the air, ending up in between two parked cars. Police report he was taken to the hospital with injuries only to his hips and hands. It could've been far worse. He was able to stand after the incident.

Meanwhile, the suspect took off, with part of his fender left behind.

Police are still searching for the driver of the white Hyundai that left the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragefightcaught on videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
'Calm down:' Body camera captures officer restraining 10-year-old
Video shows dog help calm woman's panic attack
Video shows stranger swinging on homeowner's porch
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More caught on video
Top Stories
17-year-old charged in violent crash that killed his classmates
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Attorneys want charges dropped against teen accused of killing parents
16-year-old killed in Conroe after allegedly playing with gun
Ambulance driver injured in violent crash in southwest Houston
Service to be held Saturday for murdered Houston doctor
A Texan is now a millionaire after Tuesday's lottery drawing
TranStar announces new real-time street flood tracking feature
Show More
Single dad falls victim to craigslist car sale scam
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Pearland's newest Chick-fil-A has covered patio, no indoor seating
Family of slain store clerk hopes new video brings in tips
More News