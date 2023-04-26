Driver's death-defying stunts involve 2 hit-and-run crashes on US-59 NB, Houston police say

We spoke with the driver who recorded the stunts. He said he was on the phone with HPD, but police told him to stop following the driver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 obtained new video of a driver's death-defying stunts, involving at least two hit-and-run crashes, on a Houston freeway.

The driver recording followed the blue hatchback seen on the dashcam video after witnessing that driver slam into a woman's car on I-69 near the George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday.

The driver was then spotted cutting off multiple vehicles to take the I-10 exit. Then, the driver made a U-turn on the freeway, just missing an 18-wheeler.

We spoke with the driver who recorded the stunts. He said he was on the phone with the Houston Police Department.

"I was like, 'Hey, I'm in a pursuit right now.' They said, 'Hey, stop following this person,'" David said.

HPD said the blue vehicle hit at least two vehicles during the mayhem, but police couldn't tell us if the driver had been tracked down.