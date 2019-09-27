Driver still wanted in I-45 crash that took man's legs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Luis Alvarez, 23, tries to keep himself busy at home.

"I just get on Playstation, watch TV," he said.

Playing with his cousins makes him forget about the pain and even the anger he feels.

"He's still out there, he's probably still doing what he was doing that day," he said.



Last month, Alvarez got a flat tire on I-45 near West Road, so he pulled over to the shoulder.

"(I) turned my emergency lights on and started getting my stuff out to change my tire," he said.

However, soon after, someone crashed straight into his vehicle and fled the scene. The impact was so severe he was thrown and his vehicle spun to the middle of the highway.

Alvarez lost his left leg at the scene and the other one was so badly mangled that it had to be amputated.

He didn't wake up until three weeks after the incident.

"I just remember waking up at the hospital like, 'What am I doing here?' and then looking down at my legs and seeing that I don't have none of them. It was just shocking," he said.

The medication he takes is endless and his schedule is strict, but Alvarez remains hopeful.

"I'm grateful 'cause I'm alive," he said.

On Saturday, friends are hosting a benefit to help him. They will be selling BBQ plates for $10 at the Pep Boys at 909 North Loop from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

His family and friends are hoping to raise enough money for his prosthetic legs and future therapy.

"I've talked to a couple of docs, but it will take some time because they're still waiting for my legs to heal," he said.

He's also waiting for justice.
