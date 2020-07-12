Driver speeds away after hitting 9-year-old girl on bicycle in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas -- A young girl was hit by a vehicle as she crossed the street on her bicycle in her Cypress neighborhood, according to her father.

It happened on Saturday in the Villages of Cypress Lakes neighborhood at the corner of Keystone Green Drive and Fir Knoll Way.

The 9-year-old girl was crossing the street on her bicycle to visit her friend's house when a car driving past hit her, father Troy Lott said.

Lott said a neighbor stopped by to help her and called the family.

Video taken from a surveillance camera of a nearby house shows the moment when the car hits the girl and knocks her off her bicycle.

In the video, the girl's cries can be heard as a couple cars drive past.

Fortunately, the young girl was okay, except for a big scratch on her knee. Lott said she was shaken up.

Family friend BrieAnna Barnett posted on Facebook the family was looking for the driver who sped away after hitting the girl. Lott said the driver later turned themself in.

Authorities have not released the driver's identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresshit and runchildren hit by carperson struckhit and run accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to school or not? Districts to announce plans this week
Dangerous heat again heading into the end of the weekend
18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Mayor Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites
Mother of 6 beats cancer, decides to compete in Half Ironman
Show More
Blood donor restrictions loosened by the FDA to fight donor shortage
1 child dead in Montgomery County crash
Young CEO saving honeybees with her lemonade business
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
More TOP STORIES News