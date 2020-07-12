Driver speeds away after hitting 9-year-old girl on bicycle in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas -- A young girl was hit by a vehicle as she crossed the street on her bicycle in her Cypress neighborhood, according to her father.It happened on Saturday in the Villages of Cypress Lakes neighborhood at the corner of Keystone Green Drive and Fir Knoll Way.The 9-year-old girl was crossing the street on her bicycle to visit her friend's house when a car driving past hit her, father Troy Lott said.Lott said a neighbor stopped by to help her and called the family.Video taken from a surveillance camera of a nearby house shows the moment when the car hits the girl and knocks her off her bicycle.In the video, the girl's cries can be heard as a couple cars drive past.Fortunately, the young girl was okay, except for a big scratch on her knee. Lott said she was shaken up.Family friend BrieAnna Barnett posted on Facebook the family was looking for the driver who sped away after hitting the girl. Lott said the driver later turned themself in.Authorities have not released the driver's identity.