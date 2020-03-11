Driver smashes into cars in fiery wreck in NE Harris County

By
A man was hospitalized after a fiery series of crashes in a northeast Harris County neighborhood.

It happened Wednesday morning along Hopper Road near Foy. Authorities say the injured driver crashed into about three parked cars in front of homes before his own car went up in flames.

The fire then spread to other vehicles parked in the driveway. The people who live inside the home where the vehicles caught on fire say they heard the crash and quickly ran out to help the driver.

"They heard the big smash and the explosion and everyone came out. Apparently there were other people in the vehicle but they left the scene," a tow truck driver said.

The injured driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The sheriff's department says they are investigating the cause of the incident.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashfirecar fire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dense fog to start, warm and humid to finish
Woman and her children held at gunpoint during home invasion
Houston private school closed after possible coronavirus exposure
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
What we know about 14 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area
Your cell phone may be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Show More
26-year-old hurt in police shooting over stolen pizza
How severe could the COVID-19 outbreak get in the U.S.?
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
Teenager shoots, kills 400lb feral hog
AJ Armstrong's defense team back in court today
More TOP STORIES News