Deputies are looking for the driver who slammed into a house in northeast Houston.It happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Ciceter near Hollybrook.The homeowner suddenly woke up when she heard a loud bang.She found a car in the garage, but the driver ran off. There are still tire marks in the grass of the front yard leading up to the house.It's unclear how fast the suspect was driving when they crashed.Deputies are still investigating what may have caused it.