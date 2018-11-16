Customer hurt when this Kia SUV slammed into a dry cleaners at corner of S. Gessner & S. Braeswood. Driver is okay. No one taken to hospital. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/1BJKvx8JuZ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 16, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4700684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 1 injured after car crashes into dry cleaners in southwest Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4701166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Courtney Fischer has a look at the damage left behind by a car that slammed into a dry cleaners.

A customer and an employee managed to escape serious harm after a car crashed into a dry cleaning business in southwest Houston Friday morning.SkyEye was over the scene at the Braeswood Cleaners on S. Braeswood and Gessner, where you could see a silver Kia completely inside the business.The vehicle slammed through the glass and the metal frame, kept going past the counter and went through a second wall of glass.One worker was standing behind the counter and walked away seconds before the crash.A customer standing next to the counter was also inches away from the SUV. He says he heard the Kia slam through the glass. When he turned around, he saw it coming and jumped out of the way.The vehicle hit his leg, but he's OK.The Kia driver was not hurt, either. She told ABC13 she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes. She was able to drive away in the vehicle, which didn't have much damage.The owner of the dry cleaners tells us she just took over the business two months ago.