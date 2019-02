An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a patrol car then a tow truck operator, killing him.The tow truck driver was helping DPS troopers clear a scene near the Gulf Freeway and Teichman Road on Saturday.Investigators say the driver slammed into a DPS patrol car, narrowly missing the trooper, before hitting the tow truck driver.The trooper tried to save that man, but he died at the hospital. No word yet on whether charges will be filed.