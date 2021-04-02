Driver injured in early morning West Loop shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early morning shooting on Houston's West Loop sent a driver and passenger to the hospital and investigators are looking for answers.It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Post Oak Boulevard.Police and medics found a man who'd been shot inside a vehicle after responding to the call. The man's vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the passenger side.The victim's conditions weren't immediately known, but one of them was seen talking to first responders as he was loaded into the ambulanceThe Houston Police Department Major Crimes Division responded to the scene to try and find out what led to the shooting.No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.