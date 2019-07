EMBED >More News Videos Eight ways to avoid road rage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver says he ducked for cover when another driver opened fire on him near downtown Houston.Police say the two vehicles got into a minor crash in the parking lot on St Emanuel and Lamar around 3 a.m. Monday.One driver fled and opened fire while taking off. The other driver ducked for cover and was not hit, but his car now has three large bullet holes on it.