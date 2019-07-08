Driver sentenced to 15 years for deadly crash on Grand Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charles Glaze, 54, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts of manslaughter after causing a deadly crash on the Grand Parkway in Dec. 2018.

Glaze entered a guilty plea on June 25 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison each for the deaths of Michael Brown and Linda Fuggiti. The two sentences will run concurrently.

The video of the crash, obtained by ABC13 Eyewitness News, shows a pickup truck go airborne and cross the center median before crashing into the top of an oncoming vehicle.

Sources say Glaze was behind the wheel when he crossed from the westbound lanes of Highway 99, over the median and into oncoming traffic, striking four vehicles.

The crash left twisted metal and shattered glass across all lanes of the road.

Several vehicles were left mangled or torn to pieces. A boat on a trailer was seen in the middle of the wreckage.

Glaze's truck overturned. Katy police officer Johnny Alvarez helped pull Glaze out of his rolled over Ford F-150.

"I got on my knees and I entered the vehicle through the rear passenger window. We were applying first aid and we just assisted him in any way we could," Alvarez said.

Glaze reportedly told authorities he didn't know what happened before the crash.

