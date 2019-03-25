Crime & Safety

ROAD RAGE ARREST: Driver charged after repeatedly ramming into woman's car, deputies say

A man arrested and charged in a road rage incident is accused of intentionally ramming a woman's vehicle multiple times before fleeing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was charged in what authorities are calling an apparent case of road rage.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman's office, Matthew Christopher, 21, was driving at a high rate of speed in the 22600 block of Tomball Parkway just after midnight.

A deputy tried to pull Christopher over, but he reportedly took off before losing control of the vehicle and slamming into a pole. He was not injured in the crash.

The investigation showed that Christopher was involved in a road rage incident with a woman driving near Spring Cypress and Tomball Parkway. Deputies say he intentionally rammed into the woman's vehicle several times before taking off. A witness followed Christopher's vehicle and called authorities.

Christopher was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail.
