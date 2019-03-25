ROAD RAGE ARREST: Driver charged after repeatedly ramming into woman's car, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was charged in what authorities are calling an apparent case of road rage.According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman's office, Matthew Christopher, 21, was driving at a high rate of speed in the 22600 block of Tomball Parkway just after midnight.A deputy tried to pull Christopher over, but he reportedly took off before losing control of the vehicle and slamming into a pole. He was not injured in the crash.The investigation showed that Christopher was involved in a road rage incident with a woman driving near Spring Cypress and Tomball Parkway. Deputies say he intentionally rammed into the woman's vehicle several times before taking off. A witness followed Christopher's vehicle and called authorities.Christopher was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail.