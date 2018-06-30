Driver pays parking ticket 40 years later

A mystery driver paid off a parking ticket 44 years later. (KTRK)

A mysterious driver recently paid off the parking ticket he received back in 1974.

The mystery driver named "Dave" mailed an envelope, addressed to a police department in Pennsylvania with the return address of "feeling guilty, Wayward Road," said the police chief.

Inside the envelope was a $5 bill and the parking ticket. A ticket that today is $20, was simply $2 about 44 years ago.

"He paid us five. So, that's 44 years later, so that only means I made three dollars. I can't retire on that," said the chief.

The police chief says he can't believe someone held on to a ticket that long, or that they even took time to pay it. He now wants to find the mystery man to thank him for his honesty.
