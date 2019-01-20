A wild chase on the Southwest Freeway ended with a MINI Cooper wedged between two patrol cars.Houston police say the driver of the vehicle was swerving across lanes.When an HPD K-9 unit attempted to stop the MINI Cooper, the driver led them on a chase of speeds reaching up to 80 miles per hour.Officers say during the chase, the suspect continued to swerve across lanes before slowing down to at least 20 miles per hour.Police performed a PIT maneuver, spinning out the vehicle.The suspect attempted to drive off again, but officers say they broke out the driver's window, causing him to give up. He was then arrested.Police believe the driver was under the influence.