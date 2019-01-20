Driver of MINI Cooper leads HPD on wild chase, ends up wedged between patrol cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Officers say during the chase, the suspect continued to swerve across lanes before slowing down to at least 20 miles per hour.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wild chase on the Southwest Freeway ended with a MINI Cooper wedged between two patrol cars.

Houston police say the driver of the vehicle was swerving across lanes.

When an HPD K-9 unit attempted to stop the MINI Cooper, the driver led them on a chase of speeds reaching up to 80 miles per hour.

Officers say during the chase, the suspect continued to swerve across lanes before slowing down to at least 20 miles per hour.

Police performed a PIT maneuver, spinning out the vehicle.

The suspect attempted to drive off again, but officers say they broke out the driver's window, causing him to give up. He was then arrested.

Police believe the driver was under the influence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chasehouston police departmentcaught on cameraHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Native American elder taunted by Ky. high schoolers speaks out
WATCH LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon Finish Line
Albert Korir wins the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
Biruktayit Degefa wins 3rd women's Chevron Houston Marathon
Brigid Kosgei sets fastest women's half marathon time in U.S.
Shura Kitata of Ethiopia wins the 2019 Aramco Half Marathon
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
US pairs figure skating champion dies by suicide at 33
Show More
2-car accident leaves man in critical condition
Texas EquuSearch looking for man with dementia symptoms
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Marathon runner scammed by fake parking lot attendant
5-year-old child left in critical condition after car crash
More News