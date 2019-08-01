Worker killed when driver plows into SH-146 construction site

SHOREACRES, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction worker was killed in front of his son by an alleged intoxicated driver.

It happened around 11 a.m. on SH-146 near Port Road in east Harris County.

Construction workers had barrels up along the inside lane. They were putting up small, reflective markers on the median.



The Harris County District Attorney Vehicular Crime's Division says 25-year-old Travis Stevens allegedly hit a barrel and drove through the construction zone. He then hit a 50-year-old construction worker. Then, Stevens crashed into a construction truck.

Stevens was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

The construction worker's son was also working at the construction zone and was there when his dad was hit.

Stevens is charged with vehicular manslaughter.

