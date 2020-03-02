Driver killed when he slammed into stopped SUV at full speed

By
One person is dead after he slammed into the back of an SUV stopped at a red light early Monday morning in west Harris County.

Authorities say the driver of a white Nissan Altima was going at least 60 miles per hour on Highway 6 at Empanada, when he crashed into the back of an Infiniti SUV.

The impact pushed the SUV about 200-250 feet off the road, causing it to nearly crash into the glass wall of a shopping center.

The Altima driver, a man in his 20s, died.

The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



A driver going the other way happened to catch the crash on his dash cam. It's not clear why the driver of the Nissan didn't seem to slow down.

"He appeared to be moving, and he never appeared to slow down at all before striking the other vehicle," said HCSO Sgt. Deshana Cheek-McNeal. "Right now, our investigation is trying to figure out if there was a distraction in the vehicle, if he fell asleep, what caused him not to stop, and to strike that vehicle from behind."

The southbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed for a time due to the crash Monday morning.





Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sea fog returns ahead of stormy weather Wednesday
Truck owner killed in front of his family after chasing thief
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
CDC mistakenly releases coronavirus patient
100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
HPD asks for help finding missing 86-year-old with dementia
Blue Bell isn't waiting on spring to release new flavor
Show More
Happy Texas Independence Day! Here are 7 fun facts
ABC13's Morning News
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children after abduction
2 clerks shot in gunfight with game room robbers
Couple speeding in Dodge Challenger killed in 6-vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News