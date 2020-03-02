Driver killed when he slammed into stopped SUV at full speed

@HCSOTexas units are at the scene of a fatal crash at 7599 Highway 6 South/Empanada Drive. Two vehicle crash, with one adult male confirmed deceased and another transported to the hospital. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cGZm2844Qp — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 2, 2020

One person is dead after he slammed into the back of an SUV stopped at a red light early Monday morning in west Harris County.Authorities say the driver of a white Nissan Altima was going at least 60 miles per hour on Highway 6 at Empanada, when he crashed into the back of an Infiniti SUV.The impact pushed the SUV about 200-250 feet off the road, causing it to nearly crash into the glass wall of a shopping center.The Altima driver, a man in his 20s, died.The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.A driver going the other way happened to catch the crash on his dash cam. It's not clear why the driver of the Nissan didn't seem to slow down."He appeared to be moving, and he never appeared to slow down at all before striking the other vehicle," said HCSO Sgt. Deshana Cheek-McNeal. "Right now, our investigation is trying to figure out if there was a distraction in the vehicle, if he fell asleep, what caused him not to stop, and to strike that vehicle from behind."The southbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed for a time due to the crash Monday morning.