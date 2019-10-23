Driver who may have been racing killed when car splits in half during crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead following a crash that ended in a car being sawed in half when it hit a tree in southwest Houston.A witness at the scene told police two vehicles were speeding down Hillcroft Street on Tuesday around 7 p.m.According to police, the driver of a Honda Civic was headed northbound on Hillcroft from W. Bellfort. Police say the driver was speeding when he or she lost control and crashed into a tree, which then went up in flames."It's one of the worst vehicle damage I've seen in a long time. It appears the vehicle was split in half all the way, almost to the back bumper," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.Police believe the driver may have been racing another vehicle at the time or one was chasing another. Investigators are still working to figure out how fast the drivers were going.