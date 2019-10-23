Driver who may have been racing killed when car splits in half during crash

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead following a crash that ended in a car being sawed in half when it hit a tree in southwest Houston.

A witness at the scene told police two vehicles were speeding down Hillcroft Street on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a Honda Civic was headed northbound on Hillcroft from W. Bellfort. Police say the driver was speeding when he or she lost control and crashed into a tree, which then went up in flames.

"It's one of the worst vehicle damage I've seen in a long time. It appears the vehicle was split in half all the way, almost to the back bumper," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police believe the driver may have been racing another vehicle at the time or one was chasing another. Investigators are still working to figure out how fast the drivers were going.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashstreet racingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WORLD SERIES: Astros fall to Nationals in Game 1
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
Young cancer fighter meets Jose Altuve before World Series game
Fake Houston dentists treated patients without licenses: police
'Nervously Excited Astros Fan' in Houston for World Series
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
'The Facts of Life' cast reportedly reuniting for holiday special
Astros will win '19 World Series, says writer who predicted '17 win
It's amazing outside! Here's when it gets messy this week.
Astros exec 'embarrassed' over celebration of closer Osuna
More TOP STORIES News