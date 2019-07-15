Driver killed in fiery crash in front of bike shop off North Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A witness of a fiery crash that killed a pickup driver just off the North Freeway on Monday said the vehicle was stopped in the middle of traffic before it suddenly sped off the freeway at 100 mph.The pickup, according to authorities, then struck a couple of power poles and burst into flames in the front of a motorcycle dealership just off northbound I-45 near Mt. Houston.The incident happened late Monday morning, causing a major backup on the North Freeway.More witnesses added bystanders rushed to the wreckage to help pull the driver.The bike shop was closed and no one was at the business. There were no other injuries reported.