Driver killed in crash may have been impaled by tree in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Houston.

Police say a driver of a pickup truck and a gray Nissan were going the same way when they collided on Kenswick Drive near Humble Westfield.

According to police, the truck slammed into a large tree and firefighters had to cut the driver out.



Firefighters had to use chainsaws to cut down limbs to get to the driver out of the truck.

Authorities say the driver may have been impaled by the tree. He was taken by Life Flight to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan wasn't hurt.
