Driver killed in crash in NE Harris County had been at bar earlier, deputies say

By
A 65-year-old man had been at bar before he was killed in a crash late Monday night in northeast Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the crash around 10 p.m. at 900 Old Humble Road near Aldine Bender, where authorities say the driver, identified as Joseph F. Mize, crashed into a fire hydrant and a gate before flipping over and landing in front of an apartment complex.

People were standing outside of the building at the time, but nobody was hurt.

Authorities say it appeared Mize was not wearing a seat belt. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

The impact of the crash sent water gushing into the street outside of the apartment complex.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Mize's family members initially thought he had been arrested for DWI again, only to find it was his vehicle at the crash scene.



