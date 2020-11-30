Driver killed in apparent road rage shootout in middle of North Loop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7436097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A confrontation on the road quickly turned to road rage when a suspect started firing his gun at a couple. What the husband said happened.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7460575" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the midst of one road rage shooting stringing on to another in the Houston area, one victim's family member says they are too scared to even keep living in town.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6419386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "There was a 5-year-old also in a car innocently that could have been killed. It's a terrible, terrible situation. A lot of it comes down to just having no patience and not being willing to just let things go."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead and another is on the loose after getting into a shootout on the 610 North Loop during an apparent road rage incident overnight, police say.Authorities believe it may have started on I-45 and then eventually, the drivers moved to 610, where they fired shots at each other."(It's) unclear where he was shot, but it seems like they stopped on the freeway, shot at each other and then drove off," said HPD Det. Shawn Overstreet.The driver in a Dodge was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.Police say they did find a weapon in his car.The search for the second driver is ongoing. Authorities did not have a strong description of the second driver's car, only saying that it's a dark maroon sedan.Officials say there were two witnesses who stopped to help.If you have any information about the shooting, you're urged to call police.