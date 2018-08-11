Driver killed in alleged street racing crash on I-10

Active scene on east bound feeder road of I-10 & Normandy. 1 dead after two drivers racing cars collided, per @houstonpolice. One driver believed to be intoxicated. No freeway closures. pic.twitter.com/VYk66rgB32 — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) August 11, 2018

Investigators are on the scene of a deadly accident on the East Freeway.The Houston Police Department says one person was ejected from a vehicle during an alleged street race.Investigators told Eyewitness News that two cars were racing on I-10 near Normandy when one of the vehicles clipped the other.One person was thrown from their vehicle and the other driver was not injured.Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the fatal crash.There's no word yet on what charges, if any, the driver may face.