Driver killed in alleged street racing crash on I-10

Driver killed after alleged street racing crash on East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are on the scene of a deadly accident on the East Freeway.

The Houston Police Department says one person was ejected from a vehicle during an alleged street race.


Investigators told Eyewitness News that two cars were racing on I-10 near Normandy when one of the vehicles clipped the other.

One person was thrown from their vehicle and the other driver was not injured.

Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the fatal crash.

There's no word yet on what charges, if any, the driver may face.
