Driver takes license plate before leaving passenger for dead in hit and run crash

By
ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was involved in a hit and run before exiting the vehicle and leaving the passenger for dead Saturday overnight in Alief, authorities said.

A Mustang was speeding down the 14100 block of Laterna Lane before hitting three parked cars, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the driver of the Mustang got out and ran away, but not before taking their license plates from the car. The passenger had serious injuries.

"It's pretty reprehensible to leave your friend in your car," Sean Teare with the District Attorney's Office said. It is reprehensible to leave anyone at the scene of a crash that you cause or that you're involved in.

A witness was able to run after the driver and caught him. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it is believed the driver was under the influence.

The injured passenger was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The sheriff's office said the man was traveling so fast that he moved a Ford F150, suburban and large Chevy van. His car ended up wedged under the SUVs.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic," said Teare. "We don't need individuals like this, causing more people to be in the hospitals. We are actively trying to keep the numbers down in hospitals, and we had to use a LifeFlight."

It wasn't immediately known what charges the driver will face, but he will likely face charges including fleeing the scene of a crash and failure to stop and render aid. If officials confirm he was intoxicated, the suspect could be charged with intoxication assault.

Teare said the charges will be upgraded if the passenger dies.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aliefcar crashhit and run
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13's Morning News
Large grass fire scorches east beach area of Galveston Island
Cooler temperatures across Houston
810 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
Boxer Maurice 'Termite' Watkins hospitalized with COVID-19
HPD, HFD will now wear masks as COVID-19 cases increase
Show More
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
Officials warning Lake Houston visitors in large groups
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
2nd coronavirus death reported in Houston as cases jump
Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package
More TOP STORIES News