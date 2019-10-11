Driver injured after crashing vintage Bentley in Crosby

Deputies from district 3 responded to a 1 car major in Crosby. Driver was transported to an area hospital in fair condition. The 1953 Bentley crashed into a concrete culvert and appears to be a total loss. @HCSO_D3Patrol @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO pic.twitter.com/lkOwcDcSjS — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) October 11, 2019

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is recovering after crashing a vintage Bentley in the Crosby area Thursday night.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near Church Street around 11 p.m.Deputies say the driver of the 1953 Bentley was taken to the hospital in fair condition. The Bentley on the other hand is a total loss.