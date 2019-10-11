Driver injured after crashing vintage Bentley in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is recovering after crashing a vintage Bentley in the Crosby area Thursday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near Church Street around 11 p.m.

Deputies say the driver of the 1953 Bentley was taken to the hospital in fair condition. The Bentley on the other hand is a total loss.

