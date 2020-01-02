Driver initially cleared in fiery crash indicted by grand jury

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena man has been indicted by a Harris County grand jury for felony DWI.

Stephen Dario Rodriguez, 30, is accused of being at fault when he was involved in the fiery death of a motorcyclist early on New Year's Day.

Around 3:40 a.m., 24-year-old James Lynn Hubbs was riding his motorcycle on Genoa Red Bluff near Space Center Boulevard when Rodriguez, allegedly driving a small, four-door car, turned in front of him. The crash caused both vehicles to spin and catch fire.

Hubbs was pronounced dead at the scene and laid to rest Monday.

James Lynn Hubbs


James Lynn Hubbs



Rodriguez was charged with driving while intoxicated. However, during a probable cause hearing, the magistrate judge found that no probable cause existed.

Rodriquez, who was in the hospital at the time, would no longer be under police custody. That changed Tuesday morning.

SEE ALSO: Driver charged in fiery crash that killed motorcyclist in SE Houston

"We presented to the Grand Jury and a true bill was returned," said Harris County Prosecutor Sean Teare.

Teare says one of the tools available to prosecutors, if no initial probable cause was found by the magistrate judge, is a grand jury and that is what his office did.

"We have to wait for an investigation to be completed, but more charges are possible," said Teare.

The charge of felony murder is a possibility pending the outcome of a full investigation.

Rodriguez is now charged with felony DWI. His blood alcohol level at the hospital was .42, almost five times the legal limit, authorities said.

The video above is from a previous story.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenacar crashindictmentgrand jurymotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescar firedwicrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father robbed by masked gunmen in his garage
Fort Bend County home destroyed by fire, woman claims assault
Gun shop owner exchanges fire with burglary suspects
Construction on Ship Channel Bridge halted due to design flaw
Houston lands on list of top places to travel in 2020
Carlos Correa experiences Puerto Rico earthquakes firsthand
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Show More
New 'Bachelor' Pilot Pete says new season has fun, turbulence
Exclusive interview with accused killer A.J. Armstrong
Bag of evidence missing from A.J Armstrong double murder trial
Masked suspects terrorized victims during restaurant robbery
Man poured bleach on girlfriend and baby in violent attack: Police
More TOP STORIES News