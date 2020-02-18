Driver impaled by fence post after crash involving deer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A collision with a deer in the road turned into a much more grim situation Tuesday morning when a Willis man was impaled by a fence post.
It happened north of the Willis city limits on Highway 75 in the Ada community around 4 a.m.
The 24-year-old driver of a Chevrolet pickup was driving to work when he hit the animal and ran off the road, according to authorities. That's when he crashed into a fence at a trailer sales company.
Firefighters from North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly found the pickup tangled in the fence and a fence post that had gone completely through the man's body in the abdominal area.
The man was able to call 911 himself, according to authorities.
Troopers believe the man may have passed out from the crash, but woke up to discover his terrible predicament. He managed to remain calm and make the call for help.
It took crews close to 30 minutes to free the man. He had to be transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center with part of the fence still in his body.
One of the responding firefighters told ABC13 it took skill and patience to pull the man out of the truck without causing further injury.
He was in critical condition, authorities said.
In the most recent report from TxDOT, more than 8,800 crashes in the state involved wild animals on the road in 2018. 125 of those caused serious injuries, including 12 crashes that were fatal.
