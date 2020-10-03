Innocent driver injured in crash with chase suspect in NW Harris County

District 1 units and PCT 4 pursued a speeding car which struck a car on BE8 @ Veterans Memorial. Cutting it in half. Suspect car rolled A loaded gun was found in the suspect car. No life threatening injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Zj03tnC9aQ — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) October 3, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was hurt early Saturday when a man fleeing deputies crashed into his car in northwest Harris County early Saturday.It happened some time before 1:30 a.m. on Beltway 8 at Veterans Memorial Drive.The crash severed the innocent driver's car and caused the chase suspect's vehicle to roll at least once. The innocent driver was pinned inside the wreckage for a time, deputies said.Harris County Sheriff's deputies and Precinct 4 deputy constables were chasing the driver in a white Dodge car with two people inside before the crash happened, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The innocent driver suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital. Their condition wasn't known Saturday.Deputies found a loaded gun inside the suspect vehicle, HCSO said. Two people were taken into custody after being evaluated by EMS crews.