Innocent driver injured in crash with chase suspect in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was hurt early Saturday when a man fleeing deputies crashed into his car in northwest Harris County early Saturday.

It happened some time before 1:30 a.m. on Beltway 8 at Veterans Memorial Drive.

The crash severed the innocent driver's car and caused the chase suspect's vehicle to roll at least once. The innocent driver was pinned inside the wreckage for a time, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies and Precinct 4 deputy constables were chasing the driver in a white Dodge car with two people inside before the crash happened, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The innocent driver suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital. Their condition wasn't known Saturday.

Deputies found a loaded gun inside the suspect vehicle, HCSO said. Two people were taken into custody after being evaluated by EMS crews.

