Driver hit and killed in NW Harris County by possible street racer

@HCSOTexas deputies are investigating a fatal crash at Cutten Rd/Belgold. Preliminary info: two drivers, traveling at a high rate of speed & possibly racing. One of the two struck another occupied car, and the driver of that car has been pronounced deceased at the scene #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ahQmA0sA3z — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was killed in a crash in northwest Harris County, and deputies believe it may have been a street racing incident.It happened near the intersection of Cutten Road and Belgold Drive Thursday night.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a preliminary investigation showed two drivers were speeding when one of the drivers hit a car.The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.