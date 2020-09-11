Driver hit and killed in NW Harris County by possible street racer

It happened near the intersection of Cutten Road and Belgold Drive Thursday night.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a preliminary investigation showed two drivers were speeding when one of the drivers hit a car.
@HCSOTexas deputies are investigating a fatal crash at Cutten Rd/Belgold. Preliminary info: two drivers, traveling at a high rate of speed & possibly racing. One of the two struck another occupied car, and the driver of that car has been pronounced deceased at the scene #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ahQmA0sA3z— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 11, 2020
The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.
