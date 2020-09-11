street racing

Driver hit and killed in NW Harris County by possible street racer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was killed in a crash in northwest Harris County, and deputies believe it may have been a street racing incident.

It happened near the intersection of Cutten Road and Belgold Drive Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a preliminary investigation showed two drivers were speeding when one of the drivers hit a car.



The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
