Suspected drunk driver drank 6 beers, 4 shots before crash, records say

A suspected drunk driver accused of plowing into a group of good Samaritans allegedly admitted to having six beers and four shots prior to the accident that left one victim brain-dead.

According to court documents, on the night of the crash, Zachary Castro was traveling at about 65 miles per hour before he hit a car and then the good Samaritans in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Barker Cypress. Court records state 23-year-old Mayra Ospina, her boyfriend and a couple of other drivers pulled over on Barker Cypress to help a disabled vehicle in a ditch.

As they tried to help, they soon realized the car was abandoned and the driver was nowhere to be found. While the good Samaritans stood outside of their cars, Castro plowed into them, according to records.

Ospina was thrown over the hood of Castro's truck and into the ditch when it veered off the road.

At the time of the crash, Cameron Neff, a victim in the crash who was not injured, told ABC13 all they wanted was to help.

"We were good people wanting to help," Neff said. "My advice to anybody in a similar situation is, nothing good ever happens after midnight."

Castro has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that Ospina was declared brain dead at the hospital. He has since bonded out of jail.

